Kylian Mbappe informed the Paris Saint-Germain team that he will not be extending his contract beyond the 2023-24 season although he had a contract till 2025 with a player option on last season. It is believed that the French World Cup winner is heading to LA Liga giants Real Madrid with terms already confirmed between the parties. This attracted heavy criticism from the Parsian faithful. One fan even posted on Instagram regarding the PSG and Mbappe contract. On Twitter, a post with a detailed flow of events from the signing of Lionel Messi to the possible departure of Kylian Mbappe is also going viral. Neymar also liked the Instagram post. The Brazilian already hinted at the rift between the French star and former Barcelona teammates – resulting in Messi and Neymar’s departures from PSG. Kylian Mbappe Signs Five-Year Contract With Real Madrid, French Football Star Agrees For Pay-Cut to Join Los Blancos: Report

A Post with a Detailed Flow of Events

Neymar liked a post on Instagram criticizing PSG & Mbappé 😳 The post includes 7 different photos with different captions. Post caption: “No player should ever be bigger than the club.” Photo 1: “PSG, an example of management in football.” pic.twitter.com/PsqfIMwCMJ — Neymoleque | Fan 🇧🇷 (@Neymoleque) February 19, 2024

Photo 2: “They were able to bring together the best players & had the best squad on the planet.” Photo 3: “When the team started to click, the ego of a “certain french” started to disrupt the vibe Photo 4: “Mbappé started to feel left out, most of the team spoke Spanish & he… pic.twitter.com/Wf0EWqa4Y7 — Neymoleque | Fan 🇧🇷 (@Neymoleque) February 19, 2024

Photo 6: “After making everything go his way, Mbappé communicated with Paris that he will leave the club for FREE at the end of the season.” Photo 7: “And in the end, this is what PSG is left with…” pic.twitter.com/iYXrJqqaB3 — Neymoleque | Fan 🇧🇷 (@Neymoleque) February 19, 2024

