Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to make a comeback after his not-so-major injury and has shared a photo on his Instagram page in which he can be seen lying down in the sun and captioned the photo as "Nothing beats a little sunshine after training". He is back in training and will return to the team soon. In the photo shared the well-toned body of Ronaldo can be seen. Ronaldo turned 39 years old on February 5, 2024. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Signs Deal With Adidas Until 2027.

Have a Look at the Photo Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

