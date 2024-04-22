Real Madrid president Florentino Perez met one of the best tennis players Novak Djokovic, American football quarterback Tom Brady and the host of this year's Laurens Sports Awards Andy Garcia during the El Clasico against Barcelona in La Liga 2023-24. The match took place at one of the very best football stadiums the world has ever witnessed, the Santiago Bernabeu which is the home of Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham scored a goal in the very last minute of the game and won the El Clasico for Real Madrid. LaLiga 2023–24: Jude Bellingham’s Late Goal Gives Real Madrid Win To Leave Title in Their Grasp.

Novak Djokovic, Tom Brady and Andy Garcia Meet Florentino Perez

