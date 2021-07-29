On this day, Mohun Bagan's football team defeated British club East Yorkshire Regiment 2-1 to win the IFA shield. Notably, they defeated the British club playing barefoot.

See tweet here:

On this day in 1911, eleven barefooted bravehearts created history by becoming the first Indian squad to lift the IFA Shield after defeating East Yorkshire Regiment 2-1 in the Final. Let's celebrate the day in style. Wishing all #Mariners a Happy#MohunBaganDay2021 #JoyMohunBagan pic.twitter.com/f6C6ox3xnc — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) July 28, 2021

