Lionel Messi won the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy after defeating France in the finals on December 18th at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. Messi delivered a performance for the ages to take his team to the finish line. The Argentinian captain was selected as the best player in the tournament and got the Golden ball award. One week has already passed but fans are still in awe. Let's take a look at how the fans have reacted on Twitter while remembering the occasion. Year End 2022 Special: From Lionel Messi to Vinicius Junior, 8 Footballers Who Owned The Year.

One Week Ago

One of the Greatest Football Matches of All Time

One week ago today, we witnessed one of the greatest football matches… The rest is history ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/fnn0iZ5gdJ — Barça Eleven ⭐️ (@BarcaEleven_) December 25, 2022

Leo Messi Completed Football

One week ago, Leo Messi completed football! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/k4OtzNN8bU — Leo Messi 🔟 (@WeAreMessi) December 25, 2022

The End of Goat Debate

One week ago today, we witnessed history. We witnessed Messi completing football and ending any debate about him being the greatest of all time. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Ma3TuG0Lwg — E. (@FCBiEman) December 25, 2022

CAMPEONS DE MUNDO

One week ago today, CAMPEONS DE MUNDO🏆🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/ZvmPgtxTpf — Hafed ⚽️ (@BarcaBoy103_) December 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)