Arsenal have registered a convincing victory in their latest FA Cup 2022-23 match against Oxford United at Kassam Stadium, Oxford. Oxford United got a good start to the match. The League 1 side did not let Arsenal create anything in the first half, which ended goallessly. But the Gunners then produced a brilliant second half to notch up a 3-0 victory. Mohamed Elneny gave Arsenal the lead in the 63rd minute from a well-taken Fabio Vieira freekick. Vieira then became the provider once again as Eddie Nketiah doubled the visiting side's lead in the 70th minute. Soon after that, Nketiah scored his second as Arsenal confirmed their win.

Oxford United 0-3 Arsenal

After a flurry of second-half goals, @Arsenal find themselves a spot in the #EmiratesFACup fourth round, despite a valiant @OUFCOfficial effort 👏 pic.twitter.com/xEdt5Vww7o — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 9, 2023

Oxford United 0-3 Arsenal Goal Highlights

