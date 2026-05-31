Paris: PSG Fan Celebrations Turn Violent as Clashes and Fires Erupt Near Eiffel Tower Following Football Victory
Following a major PSG victory, celebrations in Paris turned violent overnight on May 30–31, 2026. Videos showed fires, thick smoke near the Eiffel Tower, looting, and clashes continuing into the early hours. The unrest sparked widespread online debate over public order, while French authorities have yet to release detailed information on damages or arrests.
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PSG Victory Celebration Turns Violent in Paris
🚨🇫🇷 It's past 3 AM in Paris and there are no signs of things slowing down.
The PSG "celebrations" have rolled into the early morning hours with fires, looting, and clashes still ongoing.pic.twitter.com/WZdeECoqiP https://t.co/sLaaT7iKmr
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 31, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).