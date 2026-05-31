Paris: PSG Fan Celebrations Turn Violent as Clashes and Fires Erupt Near Eiffel Tower Following Football Victory

What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone?

🚨🇫🇷 It's past 3 AM in Paris and there are no signs of things slowing down.

The PSG "celebrations" have rolled into the early morning hours with fires, looting, and clashes still ongoing.pic.twitter.com/WZdeECoqiP https://t.co/sLaaT7iKmr

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 31, 2026