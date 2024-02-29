Paul Pogba, one of the world's gifted midfielders, has been banned from the game of football for a doping offence. The Juventus star was found to have excessive levels of testosterone, which is banned, and was originally suspended in September last year after he was randomly tested following Juventus' first match of the season. NADO Italia, Italy’s national anti-doping suspended the former Manchester United star. Pogba was part of France's 2018 World Cup-winning squad in Russia. Leeds United Fan Reportedly Injured in Fall From Stands at Stamford Bridge During Match Against Chelsea in FA Cup 2023–24.

Paul Pogba Banned

🚨🇫🇷 BREAKING: Paul Pogba has been banned from football for four years due to doping. pic.twitter.com/1BsdRmijOq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 29, 2024

