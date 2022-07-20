AS Roma have announced today that they have signed Paulo Dybala on a three-year contract. The Argentine playmaker joined Jose Mourinho's side as a free agent after his contract expired at Juventus this July. He would stay in the Italian capital till 2025. Meanwhile, the Italian club have also raised awareness for a few missing children in Italy through a video in which Dybala can be seen roaming wearing a Roma Shirt. AS Roma have urged all to call to the given contact numbers (in video) if anyone knows the whereabouts of the children.

Watch Video:

🆕 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 | Paulo Dybala 🐺🇦🇷 The club is delighted to confirm the signing of the world-renowned forward! We also hope this video can help continue to raise awareness in the search for missing children all around the globe. 🙏 #ASRoma | @ICMEC_official pic.twitter.com/eb0TXYXamk — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 20, 2022

See Pic:

“As an opponent I have always admired the atmosphere created by the Roma fans - now I cannot wait for the chance to salute them while wearing this shirt.” 💛❤️ Welcome, La Joya! 💎 #ASRoma | @PauDybala_JR — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 20, 2022

