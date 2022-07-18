Paulo Dybala is set to join Jose Mourinho's AS Roma this summer after his contract has expired at Juventus. The Argentine playmaker would sign a three-year contract with the Italian club which would keep him in the capital till 2025. The 28-year-old, who was recently linked with Napoli move, became a free agent at the end of June, 2022.

Check the Tweet:

Paulo Dybala to Roma, here we go! Full agreement in place on a three year contract, valid until 2025. Dybala will join as free agent 🚨🟡🔴 #ASRoma @SkySport Mourinho, key factor - he called Dybala to explain the project. All the documents being prepared, free transfer imminent. pic.twitter.com/qZaYmp5VqD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

