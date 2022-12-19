Brazil football legend Pele remembered the late great Diego Maradona while congratulating Argentina on their FIFA World Cup 2022 title win. Argentina played out one of the best-ever final matches in the history of the World Cup against France and after a 3-3 draw at the end of extra-time, the winner was eventually decided via penalty shootout with France failing to score twice. Pele took to social media and wrote, "Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way. Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved." Lionel Messi Hugs Kylian Mbappe After Argentina’s Win Over France in FIFA World Cup 2022 Final (Watch Video)

Pele Congratulates Argentina on FIFA World Cup 2022 Win:

