In the post-match interview, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola opened up about star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne who missed an essential UCL 2023-24 quarterfinal first-leg match against Real Madrid. Guardiola said, "He feels unwell. We made a meeting, and he was ready, and when we arrived, in the locker room he started to vomit and he said: I'm not ready." The star midfielder's absence was felt somewhere during the Manchester City match. Rodrygo Does Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siuuu’ Celebration After Scoring a Goal in Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Quarterfinal First Leg (View Pic).

Pep Guardiola Opens Up About Kevin De Bruyne

🚨🇧🇪 Pep Guardiola on De Bruyne not starting: “He feels unwell”.



“We made a meeting, he was ready, and when we arrived, in the locker room he started to vomit and he said: I'm not ready”. pic.twitter.com/GCE3mpdE1r— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 9, 2024

