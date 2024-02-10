This might be just the perfect wedding invitation that every ardent football fan would want! A picture of a couple's marriage invitation has gone viral and they decided to have Fabrizio Romano as the theme for the same. The wedding invitation picture comprised the couple's picture as part of an Instagram post made by the popular Italian football journalist. Below the photo was written the iconic 'HERE WE GO' which is something that Romano uses on his social media posts while making a transfer announcement or posting an update about the same. The wedding 'post' also was liked by 7,94,415 others and 'christiano' possibly alluding to the Portugal football star. Viral Video Shows Voting Slips Issued on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe's Names in Pakistan Election 2024.

Couple's 'Fabrizio Romano' Themed Wedding Invitation

The perfect wedding invitation. pic.twitter.com/XbeRKFAZwJ — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)