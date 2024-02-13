In a recent social media post, Aston Villa cleared the status of Boubacar Kamara’s injury, who took a heavy knock in a league game against Manchester United. Kamara appeared to get crocked as he closed down the Man United counterpart Casemiro on 63 minutes. His right knee wobbled as he tumbled to the ground. Physios treated Kamara on the pitch - but after he walked off slowly, he looked in pain as he grabbed his leg with his hand. After the scan on the next day, Villa confirmed that the injury is significant, but no return date was confirmed. The midfielder has a suspected ACL problem and could miss the rest of the season. Crystal Palace 1–3 Chelsea, Premier League 2023–24: Conor Gallagher Inspires Comeback Win for Blues Against Former Club (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Aston Villa Statement For Boubacar Kamara's Injury in the game Against Manchester United

Aston Villa can confirm Boubacar Kamara has suffered a significant knee ligament injury. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 12, 2024

