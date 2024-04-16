Chelsea came up victorious over Everton in the dominant fashion after defeating visitors by a scoreline of 6-0. Cole Palmer scored four goals and came up big. Nicolas Jackson and Alfie Gilchrist scored a goal each. During the match, an embarrassing moment took place where some of the players were creating chaos over taking a spot-kick. Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino came up with a statement in which he said, "Palmer is the penalty taker. It won’t happen again, can’t behave like kids again. It’s a shame. I told the players this is the last time I will accept this type of behaviour. This is not a joke." Chelsea 6–0 Everton, Premier League 2023–24: Cole Palmer Scores Four Goals As Blues Maintain a Clean Sheet Against the Toffees.

Official Statement by Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino

🚨 Pochettino: “Palmer is the penalty taker. It won’t happen again, can’t behave like kids again”.



“It’s a shame. I told the players this is the last time I will accept this type of behaviour. This is not a joke”.



“Again, very clear. Cole Palmer is the penalty taker”. pic.twitter.com/cH93tCS5rY— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 15, 2024

Chaos Over Taking a Penalty

