Everton was charged for breaking profit and sustainability rules (PSR) in the three years to 2021-22. The club were immediately docked 10 points in November, which was the biggest punishment in Premier League history. With that deduction, Everton dropped from 14th to 19th in the table. They played for nearly three months with the deducted points and tried to rank up in the table to avoid relegation. They even appealed against the 10-point deduction ruling which was heard for three days. On Tuesday, Premier League released a statement – “Everton FC appealed the sanction imposed against it on nine grounds, each of which related to the sanction rather than the fact of the breach.” It also revealed that the fine would be reduced to six points with immediate effects. The reduction lifts them from 17th to 15th in the Premier League 2023-24 points table. Jurgen Klopp Targets More Silverware in His Last Dance As Liverpool Manager After Carabao Cup 2023–24 Win.

Everton Points Deduction Reduced From 10 To Six After Appeal

