Ahead of their match against Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24, Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates met and congratulated his son Cristiano Jr and the U13 team for winning the Saudi U13 Premier League. In a video shared by Al-Nassr on social media, the U13 team was seen coming out to a huge round of applause at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh and the senior side lauded the youngsters for their commendable effort. Ronaldo's son and his team beat Ohod 4-1 earlier to win the U13 league comfortably. Ronaldo further went on to score in this contest against Al-Fateh, helping his team narrow the gap with leaders Al-Hilal. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores as Al-Nassr Defeat Al Fateh 2-1 in Saudi Pro League 2023-24 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr Teammates Laud U13 Team

🎬 نجوم الحاضـر .. يرحبـون بالمستقبـل 🤩 أبطالنا 💛👏 pic.twitter.com/xzklfjNfF0 — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) February 17, 2024

