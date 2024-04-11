Raphinha scored two goals as he helped Barcelona beat PSG 3-2 in a thrilling contest in UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinals. The Brazilian opened the scoring in the 37th minute but PSG bounced right back with two goals from former Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha. But the match was not done yet as Raphinha would go on to level for Barcelona in the 62nd minute. Andreas Christensen netted the winning goal for Xavi's men in the 77th minute as the Catalan giants came out on top in the end. Rodrygo Does Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siuuu’ Celebration After Scoring a Goal in Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Quarterfinal First Leg (View Pic).

PSG vs Barcelona Result

