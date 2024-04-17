Ousmane Dembele has been the star of PSG against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal across the two legs as he scored a goal in each of the two legs and his goals played a crucial role for PSG to enter the semifinal. After the second leg, the PSG footballers were spotted chanting 'MVP, MVP' towards him in the dressing room. Fans loved how they acknowledged his performance and made the video viral on social media. Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez Loses Control As Ronald Araujo Gets Sent Off During UCL 2023–24 Clash Against PSG (Watch Video).

PSG Footballers Chant 'MVP, MVP' to Ousmane Dembele in Dressing Room

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)