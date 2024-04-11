Luis Enrique will take on his former side as PSG will welcome Barcelona for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. The famous ‘Remontada’ of 2017 saw Barcelona fight back from four goals down to win 6-1 in the second leg for a historic comeback that PSG will be desperate to avenge this month. The exciting match will start at 12:30 AM on April 11. Sony Ten Sports Channels have broadcasting rights to the Champions League in India. Fans can watch PSG vs Barcelona live on Sony Ten Sports channels. Live streaming of the PSG vs Barcelona Champions League match is also available on the Sony LIV app. Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone Considers Borussia Dortmund As ‘Most Difficult Rival’ Ahead of Their UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal First Leg Match at Metropolitano Stadium.

PSG vs Barcelona Live

