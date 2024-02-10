Qatar secure their consecutive AFC Asian Cup title as they defeat Jordan in the final of the 2023 edition by a margin of 3-1. Qatar started the game as favourites but the match went on to be pretty even with both sides creating chances. Akram Afif provided the lead to the Maroons through a penalty. Yazan Al Naimat equalised for Jordan in the 67th minute. But Qatar kept increasing pressure and Akram Afif converted another penalty to give them the lead. In the dying minutes, Afif pounced on the opportunity of another penalty and sealed the title for Qatar. Perfect Wedding Invitation! Picture of Couple’s Fabrizio Romano-Themed ‘Here We Go’ Marriage Announcement Goes Viral.

Qatar Win AFC Asian Cup 2023

QATAR RETAIN THE AFC ASIAN CUP! 🇶🇦🏆 Three penalties from Akram Afif hand Qatar back-to-back continental crowns with a 3-1 win over Jordan. #AsianCupFinal pic.twitter.com/0f96UZs9fx — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 10, 2024

