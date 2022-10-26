Red Bull Salzburg's 40-game home winning streak was broken by two outstanding goals from Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz, as Chelsea joined Premier League rivals Manchester City in the knockout round. Kovacic opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before Junior Adamu pulled one back for his side. Kai Havertz's 64th-minute strike put Chelsea ahead once again at the Red Bull Arena as Graham Potter's men advanced to the last 16 with a three-point lead at the top of Group E. . Watch the Video Highlights of Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea.

RB Salzburg vs Chelsea Result:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)