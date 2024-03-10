Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr suffered a 1-0 defeat against Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinal first leg away from home. Al-Nassr are set to host the UAE giants at their home for the return leg on March 11. Ahead of that Cristiano Ronaldo, who drew blank in the last game, shared a motivation quote. In his caption he wrote 'Ready to turn this around, Insha’Allah'. Given how he has fared in knockouts of continental competition, Ronaldo fans loved the quote and made the post viral on social media. Al-Nassr 1-3 Al-Raed, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Cristiano Ronaldo and Team Stunned at Home (Watch Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Motivational Quote

Ready to turn this around 👊 Insha’Allah pic.twitter.com/rqKytjZJU1 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 10, 2024

