Real Kashmir will take on Inter Kashi on Tuesday, November 28 in the I-League 2023-24. Real Kashmir vs Inter Kashi I-League 2023-24 will be played at TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The match will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Real Kashmir vs Inter Kashi in I-League 2023-24 is likely to be telecast live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. ‘India Must Have Structured Growth Plan in Football for Youth’ Says German Football Legend Oliver Kahn During His Visit in Mumbai

Real Kashmir vs Inter Kashi Live

4️⃣to the good last time against NEROCA!👌@realkashmirfc face @ILeagueOfficial debutants @InterKashi tomorrow as they look to get their 4th win of this season🔥 Watch the action LIVE tomorrow at 2 PM only on EurosportIndia!📺#IndianFootball #EurosportIndia #ILeagueOnEurosport pic.twitter.com/LSu9Cvbwr8 — Eurosport India (@EurosportIN) November 27, 2023

