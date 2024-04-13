Real Kashmir is having a better season compared to their opponents of the day - Namdhari. They have won 11 out of 23 games, while Namdhari has won just six, including one against Kashmir. But the hosts are in top form and have lost one of their last 10 games, while Namdhari has lost four. The I-League 2023–24 game will start at 02:30 PM IST. Here are viewing options for the Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan United I League match. For a live telecast of Real Kashmir vs Namdhari I-League 2023–24, fans can tune into the Eurosport channel. Fans can also enjoy the Real Kashmir vs Namdhari game on the FanCode App and website. I-League 2023–24: Churchill Brothers Beats Rajasthan United To End Season on Winning Note.

Real Kashmir vs Namdhari FC Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)