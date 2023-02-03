Real Madrid registered a 2-0 win against Valencia in their latest La Liga 2022-23 match at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. Los Blancos lost Brazilian defender Eder Militao in the 36th minute of the match due to an injury. But they managed to take the lead soon after the restart in the second half through Marco Asensio's brilliant strike. Vinicius made the score 2-0 within 2 minutes. Madrid then suffered yet another injury as captain Karim Benzema had to leave the field. Valencia were reduced to ten men when Gabriel Paulista saw a red card in the 72nd minute. Carlo Ancelotti's side managed to defend their lead easily and bagged all three points. Raphael Varane, World Cup Winner With France, Announces Retirement From International Football.

Real Madrid 2–0 Valencia

Real Madrid vs Valencia Highlights

