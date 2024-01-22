Real Madrid has yet again pulled off a nail-biting finish to a game but this time in La Liga's 2023-24 match against Almeria. Los Blancos were down 2-0 as the first half ended and Almeria were looking in very much of a control. In the second half of the match, the odds turned with Real Madrid as Jude Bellingham went on to score a goal with a penalty kick in the 57th minute. Vinicius Jr then equalised for Real Madrid in the 67th minute to make it 2-2. Dani Carvajal gave Los Blancos the lead in stoppage time and grabbed a last-minute win. La Liga 2023–24: Valencia Ends Athletic Bilbao’s Unbeaten Run With 1–0 Win in Spanish League.

Real Madrid vs Almeria Highlights

