Real Madrid fans and media unhappy with Eden Hazard's behaviour after Chelsea loss in Champions League

Shame on u Hazard, just get the hell out of my club!!! pic.twitter.com/2ep4JQcZS6 — Fizza (@yvesfizza) May 6, 2021

The number 7 has the utmost importance in the history of Real Madrid.. Hazard must learn what it means to wear this number for the biggest club in the world.. pic.twitter.com/NMetUUzcXN — Real Madrid Analysis (@rmdanalysis) May 5, 2021

Love Eden Hazard to death, but this is simply unforgivable. Hazard’s biggest problem has always been his mentality and nothing better depicts that than the laughing after his team got knocked out of a Champions League semifinal. There’s no coming back from this. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/wsA5J9Fykk — EiF (@EiFSoccer) May 5, 2021

🔥💣 "¡¡HAZARD NO puede SEGUIR ni un SEGUNDO MÁS en el R. MADRID!!" 💣🔥 😡 ¡@jpedrerol, más ENFADADO que NUNCA en #ChiringuitoHazard! 😡 pic.twitter.com/RsoHw6FoXs — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 5, 2021

Utterly disgraceful from Eden Hazard. Can't tolerate him in the club I've loved for over a decade even a second longer. Shameful. #UCL pic.twitter.com/0eyzTN1bON — Syed Taha Mehdi 🇵🇰 (@SyedTahaMehdi10) May 6, 2021

