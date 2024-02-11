Real Madrid defeated second-placed Girona 4-0 in the league game, extending their lead to five points in the points table. Their record signing Jude Bellingham scored twice, one in each half to put the game to bed. But after scoring in the 54th minute of the game, Bellingham went down in agony after a crunching tackle by an opponent. He fell on the ground clutching his ankle in pain. Coach Carlo Ancelotti hauled him off for Brahim Diaz. With a brace against Girona, Bellingham has 16 goals this season, making him the outright top scorer in La Liga. Perfect Wedding Invitation! Picture of Couple’s Fabrizio Romano-Themed ‘Here We Go’ Marriage Announcement Goes Viral.

Jude Bellingham was Injured in the Real Madrid vs Girona Game

🚨🚨| Jude Bellingham is going off injured, although it doesn't seem to look too serious pic.twitter.com/H2mnp9RaJn — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 10, 2024

