Real Madrid face trouble ahead of meeting RB Leipzig in the Round of 16 clash of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. A bus carrying Real Madrid's first team squad to a hotel suffered an accident on Monday after crashing into a Toyota Avensis. On the A4 motorway between Eichelborn and Nohra, however, as BILD explained, "a white Toyota suffered a collision with the Madrid team bus" after the driver of that car changed lanes. After a brief stop, fortunately all those involved continued without suffering any injuries," BILD noted. Real Madrid Crush Girona FC 4–0 To Go Five Points Clear on Top of La Liga 2023–24.

Real Madrid Team Bus Suffers Accident In Germany

