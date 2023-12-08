Riots Erupt in Brazilian City of Santos After Local Team's Relegation Following Defeat to Fortaleza (Watch Video)

Santos FC got relegated from the Brazilian Serie A first time in their 111 years history. Many passionate fans of the club who have seen the likes of Pele and Neymar play for the club stayed heartbroken and alongside the players on the pitch, broke down in tears. Following Santos’ demotion, enraged fans were seen setting fire to cars in the Brazilian port city. Riots broke out in the city and police had to be deployed to fire tear gas in the streets to control the situation. Former Chennaiyin FC Star Stiven Mendoza's Car Set on Fire by Angry Fans After Santos FC's Relegation from Brazil's Serie A.

Riots Erupt in Brazilian City of Santos After Local Team's Relegation

A riot erupted in the Brazilian city of Santos on Wednesday after the local team was relegated following a 2-1 defeat against Fortaleza. pic.twitter.com/rUYIdK8knM — TVP World (@TVPWorld_com) December 8, 2023

