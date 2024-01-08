Football legend and former Bayern Munich and Germany footballer Franz Beckenbauer nicknamed 'Der Kaiser' breathed his last on Monday, January 08, 2024. Acknowledged as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Beckenbauer won the FIFA World Cup both as a player and as manager. His family confirmed that the legend passed away at the age of 78. Fans, saddened by his loss, took to social media to mourn the demise of the football legend. Franz Beckenbauer Dies: German Football Legend Passes Away At 78.

Master of the Game

Franz Beckenbauer will always be one of football's GOATs. Master of the game wherever he played on the pitch, he understood fußball like few before or since. RIP, der Kaiser 👑 — Anirudh (@AnirudhMenon89) January 8, 2024

A True Icon

RIP Franz Beckenbauer. A true icon of the game. One of the greatest of all time. Kaiser ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iF4XeKyNYS — Paul Dalglish (@DalglishPaul) January 8, 2024

Rest in Peace

Franz Beckenbauer has died 🙏 One of the greatest players of all time. World Cup winner both as player and coach I had the privilege to have him as a colleague at Sky Germany. He was always open and kind. And shared his wisdom and knowledge Rest in Peace, Kaiser 🙏❤️ — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) January 8, 2024

More Fans Share Their Thoughts

Franz Beckenbauer RIP Still to this day, if there's a ball playing CB that drives out the ball, even though he stopped playing 40yrs ago, he is the reference! World Cup Winner as Player & Manager and Multiple European Cups & a Euros... decent pler. Absolutely love watching… pic.twitter.com/rRzpuySKxg — John Walker (@johnwalker_1986) January 8, 2024

Arguably the Greatest

Franz Beckenbauer passed away at 78 on Sunday. Arguably the greatest & most iconic of all German footballers. R.I.P. — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) January 8, 2024

True Great

Franz Beckenbauer unquestionably makes it into an all-time XI. That’s how good, and influential in changing the way centre-backs played, he was. RIP to one of the true greats. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 8, 2024

