Riyadh Season Cup 2024 has been concluded and Al-Hilal came on top to win the tournament as they defeated Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr 2-0 in the final of the tournament to lift the trophy. Al-Hilal all in all had control of the match and defended pretty well to deny Al-Nassr from scoring a goal. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Al-Hilal opened the scoring in the 17th minute of the game. Salem Aldawsri doubled the lead for Al-Hilal in the 30th minute. For the second none of the teams was able to score a goal and in the end, Al-Hilal lifted the Riyadh Season Cup 2024. WWE Legend The Undertaker Unveils Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Trophy Ahead of Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Final Match, Videos Go Viral.

Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Nassr

