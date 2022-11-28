After Ruturaj Gaikwad's brilliance earlier in the day, Riyan Parag joins the party as he smashes a 116-ball 174 while chasing 351 against Jammu & Kashmir in the quarter finals of the Vijay Hazare trophy 2022. The right hander from Assam, scored his century in just 77 balls.

Riyan Parag Scores Hundred During Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter Final

Riyan Parag smashed 174 runs from just 116 balls including 12 fours and 12 sixes while chasing 351 runs in the Vijay Hazare Quarter-Final. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 28, 2022

