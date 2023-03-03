Roberto Firmino has been a trusted warrior for Liverpool and Jurgenn Klopp for a long time now. Giving a new dimension to the false nine role, he has helped Liverpool gain all the recent accolades they have achieved with significant contributions. Since the signing of Darwin Nunez his position in the club was not assured as the club wanted a more potent goal threat and now it is confirmed that he will leave the club in the summer and become a free agent. His potential destination is yet to be confirmed.

Roberto Firmino Set to Leave Liverpool

Roberto Firmino will leave Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of the season — the decision has been made 🔴🇧🇷 #LFC Firmino, grateful to Liverpool & Klopp also for contract proposal but he feels it’s time for new challenge as revealed by @Plettigoal. Club & Klopp, informed. pic.twitter.com/DZ2iNXfFkO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 3, 2023

