AS Roma have now sailed off to the semi-finals as they beat AC Milan in the UEL 2023-24 quarter-final including both legs. Gianluca Mancini broke the deadlock early as he scored for Roma in the 12th minute followed by another goal in the 22nd minute by Paulo Dybala. Roma was quick to concede a red card after scoring a couple of goals as Mehmet Zeki Celik was sent off leaving Roma as a 10-man squad. The Italian side defended well and AC Milan was able to score only a single goal in the 85th minute and Matteo Gabbia struck. The quarter-final ended with a scoreline of 3-1 in which Roma prevailed including both legs. Atalanta 0–1 Liverpool, UEFA Europa League 2023–24: Mohamed Salah’s Penalty Not Enough To Sail the Reds Past La Dea.

Roma 2–1 AC Milan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)