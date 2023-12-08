The 6th World Teqball Championships was recently hosted at the Indoor Stadium, Hua Mark, and Bangkok Arena from November 29 to December 3. The competition saw Brazilian football ace Ronaldinho engage in a "Meet & Greet" session on December 2-3, where he signed autographs for fans. As the tournament saw the Women's singles final between Thailand and Brazil, a rally went down the wires with both sides not ready to give up an inch. Brazil secured the point finally and an elated Ronaldinho reacted in awe which went viral on social media in no time. Rio de Janeiro State Court Removes President of Brazilian Football Confederation Ednaldo Rodrigues Due to CBF Election Irregularities.

Ronaldinho In Awe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEQBALL (@teqball)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)