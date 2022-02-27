The players of Manchester United, Everton, Manchester City have appealed for peace amid the Russi-Ukraine conflict. in fact, Ukrainian defender Oleg Zinchenko was on the verge of tears as the visual of no war played up. Check out the video below.

Extremely powerful moment at Goodison Park as both Everton and Man City show support for Ukraine, including Alexander Zinchenko 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/xoW0qAaXKY — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) February 26, 2022

Zinchecnko in tears

Zinchenko in tears as Man City and Everton shows Ukraine support 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/gkKMvlurNQ — The Pep (@GuardiolaTweets) February 26, 2022

Manchester United

Ahead of Manchester United's game, players assemble around their manager who holds a sign for Peace. Watford's players then join them. A spontaneous act that was clearly not choreographed, and said to have been Ralf Rangnick's idea. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/nW1IL1pVpk — Ukraine Updates (@WW3updated) February 26, 2022

