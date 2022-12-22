Celebrity chef Salt Bae has been handed a ban from attending the US Open Cup final in 2023 after he broke rules and crashed Argentina's celebrations after they won the FIFA World Cup 2022 title on December 18. Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, interrupted the players' celebrations and also tried to forcibly shake hands with Lionel Messi, who did not pay much attention to him. He also took to Instagram to share pictures of him holding the coveted FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy and biting medals won by the Argentine players. A tweet from U.S Open Cup's account read, "Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final." Lionel Messi ‘ANGRY’ at Salt Bae for Crashing Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Victory Celebrations, Video Goes Viral.

Salt Bae Banned from Attending 2023 US Open Cup Final:

Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final — U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) December 20, 2022

