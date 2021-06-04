India lost to Qatar 1-0 in a 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier match at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, on Thursday. Their next qualifier matches are against Bangladesh and Afghanistan on June 7 and June 15, respectively.

Sandesh Jhingan's tweet

Proud of the whole team for the attitude and strong character we showed last night but still very much gutted for the result. Now it’s time to recover fast and be ready for the next Battle.Thank you all who continue to support us. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uOdJMHcHls — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) June 4, 2021

