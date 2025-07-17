Colorado Rapids made a remarkable comeback in the Major League Soccer 2025 game at the Lumen Field, against hosts Seattle Sounders FC, to ensure a thrilling 3-3 draw. Seattle Sounders had a three-goal lead at home by the 47th minute of the match. But, everything changed thereafter. Colorado received two penalties and successfully converted them in the 50th and 53rd minute. Seattle Sounders tried hard to protect the lead, but in the 75th minute, substitute Darren Yapi scored the final goal of the match. Albert Rusnak scored a brace for the hosts in the Seattle Sounders vs Colorado MLS 2025 match. Kylian Mbappe Under Investigation After Paying €180,300 to Five CSR Agents Assigned for France National Team Security in 2023; IGPN Probing Nature of Transactions: Report.

Seattle Sounders 3-3 Colorado Rapids

Split the points pic.twitter.com/LA7gccpjhZ — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) July 17, 2025

