The second-half of the NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan match in the I-League 2023-24 had a delayed start due to a floodlight failure at the SSA Ground No 1 in Shillong. The score was locked at 0-0 at half-time, and the teams did not come out on the field in the second half as the floodlights were not operating properly. The first half of the match did eventually begin after more than an hour after a generator was brought in. Igor Stimac To Continue As Head Coach of Indian Men’s Football Team, To Focus on FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in June.

NEROCA vs Sreenidi Deccan Second-Half Delayed Due to Technical Fault

🚨 Live Update from the NEROCA vs Sreenidi Deccan I-League game As the floodlights are not working, neither team has come out for the second half. The first half ended at 5:20 PM. It has been more than 30 minutes. This is our professional #IndianFootball league. pic.twitter.com/3hj80aH8vw — Tanay Apte (@TanayApte) April 4, 2024

Match Resumed After an Hour

Match resumed at 6:25 or so pic.twitter.com/OsnO6lFYGL — Tanay Apte (@TanayApte) April 4, 2024

