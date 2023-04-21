Spanish outfit Sevilla handed Manchester United a 3-0 (Aggregate 5–2) loss in their UEFA Europa League 2022-23 quarterfinal tie at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville. Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri gave Sevilla a great start to the game after scoring the first goal within 8 minutes. Sevilla finished the first half with a 1-0 (Aggregate 3–2) scoreline. Soon after the restart, Loic Bade doubled Sevilla's lead in the 47th minute. Finally, Youssef En-Nesyri's second goal of the night helped Sevilla to get into the semifinal of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Sevilla 3–0 Manchester United (Aggregate 5–2)

