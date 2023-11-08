Barcelona taste first defeat of their campaign in UCL 2023-24 as Shakhtar Donetsk secure a shock win over the Spanish Giants by beating them 1-0 in their home leg of the tie at Germany. Barcelona's defence were not at their best as they conceded some big chances to the Ukrainian outfit although Marc Andre Ter Stegen stood his ground firmly making some crucial saves. Although Shakhtar finally scored late in the first half through a brilliant move as Giorgi Gocholeishvili's pinpoint cross was dispatched by Danylo Sikan for his third goal of the tournament. AC Milan 2-1 PSG, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Olivier Giroud's Winner Keeps Rossoneri Alive in Group of Death.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Result

