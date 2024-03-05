Arsenal displayed a form of dominant football and went on to defeat Sheffield United in the Premier League 2023-24 clash. The Gunners kept the clean sheet and won with a gap of six goals. Martin Odegaard opened the scoring for Arsenal early in the fifth minute. Jayden Bogle from the Blades shot an own goal. Gabrial Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Ben White scored a goal each to give Arsenal an easy win. The top three teams in EPL 2023-24 are now going neck to neck as the points are considered. Arsenal sits in the third spot. Unbelievable! Erling Haaland Misses Empty Net As He Shoots Over Crossbar During Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League 2023-24 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Sheffield United 0–6 Arsenal

Hitting six on the road 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FCZ5PRj0rC— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 4, 2024

