In a pretty shocking and tragic of events, a footballer died in Indonesia after being struck by lightning during a match. The unfortunate incident took place on February 10 during a friendly match between 2 FLO FC Bandung and FBI Subang at the Siliwangi Stadium in Wes Java. The video of this has gone viral on social media where the other players were seen running towards the 34-year-old footballer after he was struck down by lightning. He died after he was taken to a hospital.

Watch Video:

This happened during a football match in Indonesia 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/JHdzafaUpV — Githii (@githii) February 11, 2024

