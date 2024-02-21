The confrontation between Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in ahead of South Korea's semi-final in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 went viral. Son even suffered a dislocated finger after Lee tried to punch him. But in a recent Instagram Post, Son shared his feelings and apologized for the incident. Lee first took the help of social media apologizing to his national team captain. Son later acknowledged Lee's apology - and admitted that he had also 'made a lot of mistakes' as a younger player.’ Son wrote: 'We will take special care of Kang-in to ensure that Kang-in does not do this wrong thing again so that all of us players can grow as a senior and a captain of the national team.' He went on to request fans to forgive Lee Kang-in and promised that the team would do better in upcoming competitions. Premier League 2023–24: ‘Diogo Jota Out for Months’ Says Jurgen Klopp As Liverpool’s Injury Crisis Deepens Ahead of Luton Town Match.

Son Heung-min's Instragram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Son HeungMin(손흥민) (@hm_son7)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)