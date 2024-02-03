Son-Heung Min produced a magnificent effort to help South Korea knock Australia out of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 and reach the semifinals on February 3. The Tottenham Hotspur star, who is also the captain of South Korea, kept his calm and curled in an excellent free-kick, which beat Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan and went into the back of the net. It was the difference-maker for South Korea, who came from being a goal down to beat Australia and make it to the semifinals of the continental tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts As Aymeric Laporte Scores Incredible Goal From His Own Half During Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Son Heung-min's Goal Here:

