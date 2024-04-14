Inter Miami return to winning ways in the MLS 2024 as they move to the top of the Eastern Conference table with a 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City at the Arrowhead Stadium at the Kansas City, Missouri. The game was evenly balanced till the half-time with both team scoring one goal each entering the break. But a long ranger screamer from Lionel Messi gave Miami the lead for the first time in the match. It was soon equalised by Sporting Kansas City as Eric Thommy completed his brace. Finally Luis Suarez secured the winning goal in the 71th minute which remained as the solitary goal separating the two sides till the final whistle. Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Argentina Star Score A Screamer From Long Ranger During Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami MLS 2024 Match.

Sporting Kansas City 2-3 Inter Miami, MLS 2024

3️⃣ goals = 3️⃣ points on the road. pic.twitter.com/J642UiszAs — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 14, 2024

