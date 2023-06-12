India beat Vanuatu 1-0 in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 and qualified for the final of the competition. A solo goal from their captain Sunil Chhetri saw India edge Vanuatu. Post his goal, the Indian captain executed a post-goal celebration that announced the pregnancy of his wife, Sonam Bhattacharya. In a video that went viral shows Chetri displaying a baby bump right after scoring the goal against Vanautu. Sunil Chhetri's Late Goal Helps India Beat Vanuatu 1-0, Qualify for Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final.
Sunil Chhetri's Goal Celebration
𝗦𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝗸 𝗶𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻!🔥🔥#VANIND #IndianFootball #BlueTigers #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/Y0MEL3KxLB
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) June 12, 2023
Sunil Chhetri Celebrates After Scoring Against Vanuatu
𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧, 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙂𝙤𝙖𝙡, 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩! 💙
Congratulations @chetrisunil11 & Sonam for a new chapter in life! 🫶#VANIND #HeroIntercontinentalCup #IndianFootball #BlueTigers #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/eeYUVPQrzl
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) June 12, 2023
