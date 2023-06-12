India beat Vanuatu 1-0 in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 and qualified for the final of the competition. A solo goal from their captain Sunil Chhetri saw India edge Vanuatu. Post his goal, the Indian captain executed a post-goal celebration that announced the pregnancy of his wife, Sonam Bhattacharya. In a video that went viral shows Chetri displaying a baby bump right after scoring the goal against Vanautu. Sunil Chhetri's Late Goal Helps India Beat Vanuatu 1-0, Qualify for Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final.

Sunil Chhetri's Goal Celebration

Sunil Chhetri Celebrates After Scoring Against Vanuatu

